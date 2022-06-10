Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez responds to ‘sexist’ dating rumours

Camille Vasquez has once again shut down rumours she’s dating her client Johnny Depp.

The 37-year-old lawyer became somewhat of a celebrity in her own right recently, as she helped the actor win his defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

During a new interview with People, Camille addressed fan speculation that she had a romance with the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

“I guess it comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job,” she said.

“It’s disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny – who is a friend and I’ve known and represented for four-and-a-half years now – that my interactions in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional. That’s disappointing to hear.”

Camille continued: “We have obviously become close but when I say we, I mean the entire team, and of course that includes Johnny,” adding that she “cares very deeply” about her clients.

“And, I’m Cuban and Colombian. I’m tactile. What do you want me to say? I hug everyone. And I’m not ashamed about that,” she joked.

The lawyer then explained that it was unethical to date a client, saying: “It’s also an unethical charge being made. It’s sexist.”

“It’s unfortunate and it’s disappointing, but at the same time, it kind of comes with the territory. I can’t say I was all that surprised.”

Camille then explained that she has a boyfriend, with whom she’s very happy.

Following the Depp v Heard trial, Camille was promoted to partner at her firm Brown Rudnick, because of her key role within Johnny’s legal team.