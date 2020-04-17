Johnny Depp thanks fans for support as he joins Instagram for the first time

The actor has already gained over 1 million followers

Johnny Depp thanks fans for support as he joins Instagram for the...

Johnny Depp has thanked fans for their “unwavering support”, after joining Instagram for the first time.

The 56-year-old actor posted an 8-minute long video, and explained why he decided to join the social media platform amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: I don’t think I’ve really ever felt any particular reason to (join social media) until now.”

“Now is the time to open up a dialogue, as the threat of this invisible enemy has already caused immeasurable tragedies and damage to people’s lives.”

View this post on Instagram Collaboration with my dear friend @jeffbeckofficial . Link in Bio A post shared by Johnny Depp (@johnnydepp) on Apr 16, 2020 at 11:05am PDT

The Pirates Of The Caribbean star also hinted at his long-running conflict with ex-wife Amber Heard, as he thanked fans for their continuous support.

“On a more personal note, thank you all for your kindness, your unwavering support and your strength over these years,” he said.

The pair are currently locked in nasty court battle, as Johnny is suing his ex-wife for defamation – after she wrote about being an alleged victim of domestic violence in an op-ed for the Washington Post in December 2018.

While Johnny’s name was excluded from the piece, his legal team have argued that the op-ed implied that he “perpetrated domestic violence against her”.

Johnny joined Instagram last night, and already has over 1.8 million followers on the social media platform.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast the girls are reminiscing over their own Leaving Cert drama, giving their top TV picks and chatting about the biggest stories of the week.

Plus Ali announces our brand new Patreon platform, which you can sign up to right HERE.

Become a Patron!