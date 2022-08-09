Johnny Depp signs MAJOR multi-million deal renewal

Johnny Depp has reportedly renewed his contract with Dior as the face of their Sauvage cologne.

According to a new report, the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star has signed a multi-year deal worth millions.

The 58-year-old first became the face of the men’s fragrance in 2015.

According to TMZ, fashion photographer Greg Williams did a photo shoot with Johnny after her attended one of his and Jeff Beck’s Paris gigs.

The shoot results in photos set to be used in a new Dior advertising campaign.

The fashion house stood by Johnny throughout his recent defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

According to the Wall Street Journal, sales of Sauvage rose in retailers, reporting that both Dior and Ulta Beauty had both seen increasing sales of the cologne – placing it amongst their top-selling fragrances online.

Meanwhile, Johnny remains entangled in a legal battle with Amber, as she continues to overturn the jury verdict which found her guilty of defamation.

In 2019, the 58-year-old launched a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, after she wrote about being an alleged victim of domestic violence in the op-ed.

Following a six-week trial and 13 hours of deliberations, the jury sided with Johnny and awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages, and a further $5 million in punitive damages.

However, Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Penney Azcarate reduced the punitive damages to $350,000, which is the State of Virginia’s legal limit, resulting in total damages of $10.4 million awarded to Johnny.

Amber was also awarded $2 million in her countersuit against the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor.

Johnny recently filed an appeal which seeks to overturn the damages awarded to his ex-wife during their trial.

A rep for the actor said, “If Ms. Heard is determined to pursue further litigation by appealing the verdict, Mr. Depp is filing a concurrent appeal to ensure that the full record and all relevant legal issues are considered by the Court of Appeal.”

The news of Johnny’s appeal came just two weeks after Amber requested a mistrial, based on her legal team’s allegation that the wrong juror had shown up for jury service – however, her request was denied.

Just one week prior to this, the actress request the verdict in the defamation trial be overturned, and a new trial be ordered as they alleged the ruling wasn’t supported by the evidence presented over the six-week trial.

During the six-week long trial, Amber detailed multiple incidents of alleged abuse, and told the court that “violence became normal” towards the end of their relationship.

However, Johnny testified that he never hit his ex-wife, and claimed that she was the abuser in their relationship.

In court, the 58-year-old said the allegations that he was a “drunken, cocaine-fueled menace who beat women” have cost him “everything”.

Johnny and Amber first met in 2009 on the set of the film The Rum Diary, and were married in February 2015.

Their divorce was finalised two years later.