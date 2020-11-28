John Travolta thanks fans for ‘incredible’ support after Kelly Preston’s death

The actress passed away in July following a battle with cancer

John Travolta has thanked fans for their “incredible” support this year, following the death of his wife Kelly Preston.

The 57-year-old sadly passed away back in July, after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

In a video posted on Instagram, the actor said: “I just wanted to take this moment to thank each and every one of you for supporting me in such an incredible way this year.”

“Happy Thanksgiving and always love,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta)

The 66-year-old announced Kelly’s death in a heartbreaking Instagram post on July 13.

Sharing a photo of his beloved wife, the Grease star wrote: “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer.”

“She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side.”

“Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta)

“But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT,” he added.

The couple were married for 28 years, and shared three children together – Ella Bleu, Benjamin, and Jett, who passed away 11 years ago aged 16.

Jett sadly died after he suffered a seizure at the family’s vacation home in the Bahamas.