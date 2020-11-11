John Legend opens up about how his family are dealing with the loss of baby Jack

The singer and his wife Chrissy Teigen tragically lost their son last month following pregnancy complications

John Legend opens up about how his family are dealing with the...

John Legend has opened up about how his family are dealing with the loss of baby Jack.

The singer and his wife Chrissy Teigen announced the loss of their baby boy in early October, just days after Chrissy was hospitalised due to excessive bleeding.

The beloved couple share two children, Luna (4) and Miles (2), who John admitted have helped bring them joy and keep them positive during their darkest days.

“Whenever we go through personal challenges, I think we have to hold on to what makes us optimistic,” he told Entertainment Tonight, “What makes us hopeful, hold onto the things that bring us joy.”

“And in my family, as we’ve gone through a tough year, we hold onto the fact that we have two beautiful kids that we love and are such a beautiful reflection of who we are and what we value.”

The couple have received an outpouring of love since the heartbreaking news broke, with John adding that the kindness of strangers has also comforted the couple during the difficult experience.

“We’ve heard from so many people who have gone through it too and it’s been encouraging to be getting so much love and support from so many people who have experienced similar thing,” he explained.

“Chrissy sharing what she shared has also been helpful for other people who are going through it and may go through it in the future. So thank you.”

The news comes after Chrissy revealed the sweet way her daughter Luna honoured baby Jack, after receiving his ashes on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, the 34-year-old shared a video of a white box containing baby Jack’s ashes, surrounded by a giant teddy bear.

Chrissy said: “This is the cutest, most beautiful thing I have ever seen…”