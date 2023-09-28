Joe Manganiello lands major TV gig – after splitting from Sofia Vergara

Joe Manganiello has landed a major TV gig, following his split from Sofía Vergara.

The Magic Mike star has been announced as the host of Deal or No Deal Island, a new spin-off series.

NBC confirmed the news by sharing a teaser of the upcoming series to Instagram.

The network captioned the post: “Huge announcement! Coming back bigger and more exciting than ever. Hosted by @JoeManganiello and Executive Produced by @HowieMandel, #DealorNoDealIsland is coming 2024 to @NBC.”

According to NBC, “the new spin on the classic game show will involve 13 players who are sent to the Banker’s private island to compete in a season-long competition.”

“The iconic briefcases are back, but this time they’ll be hidden around the Banker’s island. They will hold millions is prize money that contestants can split amongst each other.”

Corie Henson, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Content at NBC Universal Entertainment, said in a statement: “In each episode, players vie to get their hands on the highest-value briefcase for a chance to gain immunity and choose a fellow player to enter The Temple, where they must play a high-stakes game of Deal or No Deal.”

“The devious Banker is always watching and will raise the stakes with tests of strategy and greed.”

She added: “At the end of the season, the last player standing will face the Banker to potentially win the biggest prize in Deal or No Deal history.”

Joe’s new gig comes after it was reported he is dating actress Caitlin O’Connor, following his split from Modern Family star Sofia.

According to TMZ, the actor, 46, is getting to know the 33-year-old – but they aren’t official just yet.

Their rumoured romance comes just months after Joe and Sofia announced their shock split.

The former couple confirmed they had parted ways on July 17, after seven years of marriage.

In a statement shared with Page Six, the actors said: “We have made the difficult decision to divorce.”

“As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”