Jersey Shore star Mike Sorrentino and wife Lauren expecting their second child together

Jersey Shore’s Mike Sorrentino and his wife Lauren are expecting their second child together.

The reality star shared the exciting news via Instagram on Sunday evening, alongside a snap of him and Lauren with their son Romeo.

He wrote: “We have an amazing announcement!! We’re a growing family! Baby on the way 🤰🏼 January 2023 🤍God is Good 🙏🏼”

Mike and Lauren tied the knot in November 2018, after getting engaged earlier that year.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Romeo Reign Sorrentino, in May last year.

Congratulations to the happy family!