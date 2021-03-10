Jersey Shore star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley announces her engagement

The 35-year-old shared the news via Instagram

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley has announced her engagement to Zack Carpinello.

The Jersey Shore star has been dating the wrestler since 2019, one year after she filed for divorce from Roger Matthews.

Sharing the news via Instagram on Tuesday, the 35-year-old revealed Zack had popped the question on top of the Empire State Building in New York last month.

She wrote: “On 2.27 I said yes on the top of the Empire State Building 💜💗 @zackclayton.”

Zack commented on the post: “You’re my forever ❤️”.

Sharing the same post to his Instagram feed, the 26-year-old wrote: “My always and forever. You made me the happiest I’ve ever been. I love you more than anything @jwoww.”

Jenni shares two children, Meilani (6) and Greyson (4) with her ex-husband Roger – who she split from after nearly three years of marriage.

