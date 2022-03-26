Jay Cutler ‘still hung up’ on Kristin Cavallari amid their ongoing divorce

Jay Cutler is reportedly “still hung up” on his ex Kristin Cavallari, amid their ongoing divorce.

The former couple confirmed their split in April 2020, after almost seven years of marriage.

Almost two years after their break up, insiders have claimed the former NFL player still has feelings for The Hills alum.

A source told Us Weekly: “Jay is still very much hung up on Kristin. He still has a lot of love for her and wishes things weren’t as they are.”

The pair tied the knot in June 2013 after three years of dating, and went on to welcome three kids – sons Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 7, and daughter Saylor, 6.

In April 2020, Kristin and Jay announced their split in a joint statement on Instagram.

They said: “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce.”

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of.”

“This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

18 months after their divorce announcement, Kristin confessed she tried to make things work with Jay after their split, and they even went on a few post-breakup dates.

Speaking to Kaitlyn Bristowe about their split on her ‘Off the Vine’ podcast, the 34-year-old said: “There’s been times over the last 18 months where I’m like, ‘Is this the right decision?'”

“Jay [and] I actually went on a couple of dates like months and months and months ago. But then I was like… It’s not there for me anymore.”

The mother-of-three explained: “The thing with Jay is, we aren’t getting our divorce because of love lost, right, which made it really challenging because we were crazy about each other.”

“And so I just decided I didn’t want to be in a toxic relationship anymore and I had to break it off. But that’s made it hard and made me sit here and question it for a few months.”

“But then going back and dating him a little bit made me reaffirm it like, ‘No, I know that I’m doing the right decision.’”

The reality star described their split as a “rollercoaster”, but said it was “probably the best decision I’ve ever made.”

Kristin’s confession made sense, as last January the former couple sparked rumours they were back together.

In a cryptic post shared on Instagram, Kristin and Jay shared the same photo together, alongside a confusing caption.

They both captioned their posts: “The world is full of users. 10 years. Can’t break that.”

Fans were puzzled by their posts, and questioned whether they were back together in the comment section.

One fan wrote: “PLS GET BACK TOGETHER ITLL MAKE MY YEAR.” Another simply commented: “Are you guys not DUNZO?!”