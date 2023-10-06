Jay Cutler goes public with new girlfriend – three years after Kristin Cavallari divorce

Jay Cutler has gone public with his new girlfriend Samantha Robertson, three years after his split from Kristin Cavallari.

It’s unknown when the pair started dating, but Samantha recently made their romance Instagram official by sharing snaps of them in Montana.

The Australian also posted photos of them at a wedding in Paris, France last month.

It appears the couple have already got the stamp approval of Samantha’s father, who commented on the post: “Great photo of you and Jay. Congrats to Chanel, the wedding looks fantastic, love to all. Love Dad ❤️.”

Samantha was previously married to Trace Ayala, who is a close friend and business partner of Justin Timberlake.

The former couple share two daughters together – Sophia, 11, and River, 9.

Meanwhile, Jay was previously married to Kristin Cavallari from 2013 to 2020, and the exes share sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 9, and daughter Saylor, 7.

In a statement at the time, they said: “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce.”

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of.”

“This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

18 months after their divorce announcement, Kristin confessed she tried to make things work with Jay after their split, and they even went on a few post-breakup dates.

Speaking to Kaitlyn Bristowe about their split on her ‘Off the Vine’ podcast, the 36-year-old said: “There’s been times over the last 18 months where I’m like, ‘Is this the right decision?’”

“Jay [and] I actually went on a couple of dates like months and months and months ago. But then I was like… It’s not there for me anymore.”

The mother-of-three explained: “The thing with Jay is, we aren’t getting our divorce because of love lost, right, which made it really challenging because we were crazy about each other.”

“And so I just decided I didn’t want to be in a toxic relationship anymore and I had to break it off. But that’s made it hard and made me sit here and question it for a few months.”

“But then going back and dating him a little bit made me reaffirm it like, ‘No, I know that I’m doing the right decision.’”

The reality star described their split as a “rollercoaster”, but said it was “probably the best decision I’ve ever made.”

While Jay has gone public with his new girlfriend, Kristin has also moved on.

Since their split, the reality star has been linked to Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, as well as country singer Morgan Wallen.

She also admitted she “kissed” her former flame Stephen Colletti after splitting from her husband Jay Cutler.