Jason Sudeikis splits from former Page 3 model Keeley Hazell

Jason Sudeikis has split from former Page 3 model Keeley Hazell.

According to The Sun, the 46-year-old has called time on his romance with the model-turned-actress, as they struggled to make their relationship work due to their hectic schedules.

The actor was first linked to the 35-year-old last February, following his split from Olivia Wilde.

It’s understood Jason and Keeley had been friends since they both starred in Horrible Bosses 2 back in 2014.

Years later, the pair grew close on the set of his Apple TV series Ted Lasso in London.

Keeley played Bex in the comedy, which is about an American football coach (played by Jason) who is hired to manage a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience.

Jason split from Olivia Wilde, who he shares two kids with, at the end of 2020, and the actress is now dating former One Direction star Harry Styles.

The 38-year-old confirmed her romance with the 28-year-old singer last January, after they were papped holding hands at Harry’s agent’s wedding in Montecito, California.

The couple have reportedly been dating since the end of 2020, after they grew close on the set of their upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling.

Just last month, Olivia was served custody papers on behalf of her ex Jason while she was on stage at CinemaCon.

The actress and director was speaking at a presentation of her upcoming thriller Don’t Worry Darling when the incident occurred.

According to Deadline, a person in the audience slid a brown envelope marked “private and confidential” across the front of the stage to Olivia, who then opened it.

The envelope contained custody documents relating to the former couple’s two children – Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5.

At the time, a source told Variety that Jason had “no prior knowledge” the papers would be delivered “in such an inappropriate manner”.

“Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms Wilde and Mr Sudeikis,” the insider said.

“Mr Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved, and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”