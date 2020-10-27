Jamie Foxx admits his ‘heart is shattered’ – as he confirms the death of his younger sister

Jamie Foxx admits his ‘heart is shattered’ – as he confirms the...

Jamie Foxx has announced the death of his younger sister, DeOndra Dixon.

The actor’s sister sadly passed away on October 19, at the age of 36.

Posting photos of DeOndra on Instagram, Jamie wrote: “My heart is shattered into a million pieces… my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned… I say transitioned because she will always be alive…”

“Anyone who knew my sis… knew that she was a bright light… I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show… even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money…”

“Well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on…tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me… my family… and her friends…”

“From dancing in the blame it video… to Dancing on the Grammys… And becoming The ambassador to @globaldownsyndrome… from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand… to serenading us with all of her music…”

“Deondra you have left A hole in my heart… but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me … I love you with every ounce of me…”

Jamie added: “Our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love… and y’all please keep my family in your prayers…”

Jamie’s celebrity friends shared their condolences in the comment section, including actress Viola Davis.

Viola wrote: “So so sorry Jamie. I know how much you loved your sis. She was so blessed to have you. Rest well Deondra!”

Actor Michael B. Jordan also commented: “Here for you brother! No words can ease what you’re going through but the Jordan’s are here for you and your family!!”