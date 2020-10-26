The model and actress is expecting a baby with her husband Sebastian Bear-

Emily Ratajkowski announces she is pregnant with her first child

Emily Ratajkowski has announced she is expecting her first child.

The model and actress revealed the news via Vogue magazine, where she posed for a virtual cover, showing off her growing baby bump.

The Gone Girl actress also shared a special behind-the-scenes video which accompanied the announcement, posing naked.

The video was directed by close friend and Girls creator and star Lena Dunham.

“Thank you to my brilliant and very generous friend @lenadunham for her vision and commitment to directing this,” she captioned the video.

“I’m so grateful. And thank you to my other wonderful friend @eccopn for his music and to @dschneids for her editing! You all made this the most special. Written and filmed by me. Shot at home.”

In the magazine interview Emily says she won’t be having a “gender reveal party” and stated that she and her husband Sebastian will want their child to tell them their gender when they grow up.

“We won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then. Everyone laughs at this,” she admitted.

“There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who—rather than what—is growing inside my belly.

“Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are? This is a wondrous and terrifying concept, one that renders us both helpless and humbled,” she added.