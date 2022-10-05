James Bond producer ‘rules out’ fan-favourites to fill Daniel Craig’s role

James Bond producer Michael G. Wilson has “ruled out” fan-favourites to fill the role.

According to the screenwriter, the actor playing 007 should be in his 30s.

Unfortunately, this “criteria” means Idris Elba, 50, Tom Hardy, 45, and Tom Hiddleston, 41, are not suitable to play the iconic role.

Michael said: “We’ve tried looking at younger people in the past.”

“But trying to visualise it doesn’t work. Remember, Bond’s already a veteran.”

“He’s had some experience. He’s a person who has been through the wars, so to speak. He’s probably been in the SAS or something.”

“He isn’t some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off. That’s why it works for a 30-something.”

However, other fan-favourites to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond fall within the 30-39 age bracket.

Bridgerton actor Regé-Jean Page, 34, The Eternals’ Richard Madden, 36, and Superman star Henry Cavill, 39, are all potentially still in the running.

Daniel Craig, 54, stepped down from his role as James Bond after five films in 15 years.

His last film as the iconic spy was No Time To Die in 2021.