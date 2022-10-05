Ad
HomeLA Showbiz

Latest Posts

James Bond producer ‘rules out’ fan-favourites to fill Daniel Craig’s role

Columbia Pictures
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

James Bond producer Michael G. Wilson has “ruled out” fan-favourites to fill the role.

According to the screenwriter, the actor playing 007 should be in his 30s.

Unfortunately, this “criteria” means Idris Elba, 50, Tom Hardy, 45, and Tom Hiddleston, 41, are not suitable to play the iconic role.

Idris Elba in Luther

Michael said: “We’ve tried looking at younger people in the past.”

“But trying to visualise it doesn’t work. Remember, Bond’s already a veteran.”

“He’s had some experience. He’s a person who has been through the wars, so to speak. He’s probably been in the SAS or something.”

“He isn’t some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off. That’s why it works for a 30-something.”

Tom Hiddleston

However, other fan-favourites to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond fall within the 30-39 age bracket.

Bridgerton actor Regé-Jean Page, 34, The Eternals’ Richard Madden, 36, and Superman star Henry Cavill, 39, are all potentially still in the running.

Daniel Craig, 54, stepped down from his role as James Bond after five films in 15 years.

His last film as the iconic spy was No Time To Die in 2021.

Daniel Craig as James Bond
Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us