Jake Paul TERMINATES Tommy Fury fight contract after he was denied entry into the US

Jake Paul has announced he’s terminated the fight agreement with Tommy Fury, after he was denied entry into the US.

The YouTuber, who was scheduled to fight the Love Island star in Madison Square Garden on August 6, slammed Tommy for “pulling out” of their fight for a second time.

He tweeted: “Fury’s received a termination notice. MVP did everything it could to help him & team. He wasn’t interested and he literally went into hiding.”

“Second time in a row he has pulled out. Second time in a row I’m going to step up and take on a new opponent on short notice. AUG 6. MSG.”

Last month, Tommy was not allowed to board a flight to NYC for a press conference with Jake ahead of their fight.

In a statement shared to Instagram and Twitter on Wednesday, the 23-year-old hinted that the bout had been cancelled has a result of this.

He wrote: “I’m gutted and disappointed in regards to the issues I have faced with entry into the USA. This is something that myself or my team could have never anticipated happening.”

“This situation has been left with my lawyers as being denied entry to a country is obviously a very serious issue and it needs to be subsequently resolved.”

“I am confident this fight will happen when this issue gets resolved and we come to a solution. I want to clarify that I will fight in a neutral country that both parties can enter. This can be any time, any place, any where,” Tommy said.

Jake responded to Tommy’s statement on Twitter today, writing: “I’m confident you are a scared little boy who doesn’t want to fight or understand business.”

“I will pay you $500K to fight me in the UK. I will do it shortly after August 6. You accept?”

Just an hour later, Tommy responded: “I wouldn’t get out of bed to fight you for $500k 🤣.” Let me know when you’re ready to have a serious conversation.”

On his Instagram Stories last month, Tommy explained to his followers that he had been denied entry into the USA on his way to the press conference for the fight.

He said: “Me and my team arrived at Heathrow Airport ready for the press conference, ready to fly out and as soon as I entered the airport I was pulled to one side and told by a Homeland Security officer that my ESTA had been denied and that I wasn’t able to travel to the USA for a reason I apparently know.”

“I can stand here and say I have done absolutely nothing wrong and I have no clue why I’m not allowed to travel to the USA. I’ve been training for a fight this whole time and that’s all I’ve been doing. I have no clue they would not allow me to travel and neither does my team or my lawyers.”

“Now I’ve got to go to the embassy trying to resolve it and I’m in the middle of training. I don’t know why this has happened, it’s a massive shock to me and my whole team. It’s a matter that needs to be resolved, it’s a government issues and it’s a lot bigger than the fight right now and I’m trying to get it sorted.”

