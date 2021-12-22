Jacob Elordi ‘casually dating’ Olivia Jade after splitting from Kaia Gerber

Jacob Elordi is reportedly dating Olivia Jade, following his split from Kaia Gerber.

The Euphoria star and the model called it quits last month after a year of dating, and Jacob has since been spotted hanging out with Olivia.

A source told PEOPLE magazine: “Olivia and Jacob are casually dating.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacob Elordi (@jacobelordi)

The insider noted that although she is dating Jacob, Olivia is still in contact with her ex Jackson Guthy.

They explained: “Olivia is happy, but she and Jackson still talk often. It wouldn’t be a surprise for anyone to see them get back together.”

Oliva and Jackson broke up in 2019 after the college admissions scandal, which saw Olivia’s parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli go to jail after they admitted to paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California (USC).

Lori served less than two months in jail, and was ordered to pay a $150,000 fine and complete 100 hours of community service.

Mossimo was handed a longer sentence of five months, a fine of $250,000, and was also ordered to complete 250 hours of community service.

Olivia and Jackson later rekindled their romance but in a recent Instagram Q&A, Olivia confirmed she was single again.

Meanwhile Kaia has been linked to actor Austin Butler, after they were spotted attending a yoga class together on Sunday morning.

In a recent interview with Men’s Health, Jacob admitted he learned a lot from his ex Kaia.

He said: “She handles herself wonderfully publicly. And I’ve learned so much from her about how to handle it, how to deal with it and just kind of be whatever about it, you know?”