Irina Shayk defends Schiaparelli over controversial faux lion head dress

Irina Shayk has defended Schiaparelli over their controversial faux lion head dress.

The mum-of-one took to the runway wearing the daring outfit, which Kylie Jenner was also wearing.

The outfit sparked backlash from some, as they shared their thoughts about “glorifying animal hunting”.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Irina shared a carousel of photos of her look.

Defending the well-known French fashion house, the 37-year-old captioned the post: “I support these incredible artists who worked tirelessly, with their hands, using wool, silk, and foam, to sculpt this embroidered Lion, and image of Pride.”

“An image that @schiaparelli invokes while exploring themes of strength. I am honored to have been called on as well to lend my art as a woman to this @danielroseberry 🖤.”

Meanwhile, Kylie captioned her own carousel of photos: “wow i loved wearing this faux art creation constructed by hand using manmade materials. beautiful beautiful 🦁🦁🫶🏻.”