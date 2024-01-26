Hugh Jackman’s wife Deborra-Lee Furness opens up on her plans for the future following their shock split

Hugh Jackman’s wife Deborra-Lee Furness has opened up on her plans for the future following her shocking split from the actor.

In a joint statement shared with PEOPLE in September last year, the Australian actress and X-Men star revealed they are going their separate ways after 27 years of marriage.

The couple tied the knot in 1996, a year after they met on the set of the Australian TV series Corelli.

The former couple told PEOPLE: “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage.”

“Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.”

“We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives. This is the sole statement either of us will make,” they added.

Deborra spoke to Yahoo Lifestyle yesterday where she revealed her “big plans” for her post-breakup life.

“I’ve got a few [projects] up my sleeve, I’m working on a script with Rebecca Rigg, which I want to direct and act in,” she said.

“And who knows there might be a reprisal from the character I play [in Force of Nature]. Hey, maybe another sequel from a character I played many years ago in Shame,” she added.

There have been many rumours swirling around as to why the couple split but one of Australia’s leading showbiz reporters, Peter Ford has dismissed the “stupid” theories.

Speaking to 6PR Breakfast with Millsy and Karl, the reporter said: “Twenty-seven years of marriage in a showbusiness marriage, that’s a long time, that’s like 186 years in real people’s terms.”

“It’s not the most uncommon scenario for a couple in their fifties and sixties that once the kids are off their hands, they decide the glue that held this together isn’t there anymore and we’re going to go our separate paths.”

“Some of the stuff I read over the weekend is just too stupid.”

The former couple share two children – a son named Oscar, 23, and a daughter named Ava, 18.

Their last public appearance together was at Wimbledon in July 2023, and they also stepped out together at the 2023 Met Gala back in May.