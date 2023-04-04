Hugh Jackman reveals new skin cancer scare

Hugh Jackman has revealed a new skin cancer scare.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the actor explained that he underwent two biopsies after his doctor noticed “little things” that could potentially be Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC) – the most common form of skin cancer.

The 54-year-old had his first skin cancer removed back in 2013, and has since had at least six other procedures.

Sharing a video of himself wearing a bandage over his nose, the 54-year-old told his 31.1 million followers: “Hey guys. So, I wanted you to hear it from me just in case someone sees me on the street or whatever.”

“I’ve just had two biopsies done. I just went to my doctor, Dr Iron, who’s awesome,” Hugh continued. “I’ll find out in two or three days and as soon as I know, I’ll let you know.”

“Just to remind you, Basal Cell in the world of skin cancers is the least dangerous of them all.”

Hugh urged his fans: “Please wear sunscreen. It is just not worth it.”

“No matter how much you want to tan, trust me, trust me, trust me. Put some sunscreen on. You’ll still have an incredible time out there, alright? Please be safe.”

The dad-of-two captioned the post: “I know you’ve heard me talk about my basal cell carcinomas before. I’m going to keep talking about them, if need be.”

“And if it reminds even one person to put on sunscreen with a high SPF, then I’m happy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman)