Hollywood heartthrob Noah Centineo spotted kissing Kylie Jenner’s BFF at Halloween party

Looks like Noah is officially off the market...

Noah Centineo has been spotted kissing Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou at a Halloween party.

Just weeks after they first sparked romance rumours, E! News has reported that they were seen making out at a party in West Hollywood on Thursday night.

Stassie attended the Halloween bash with Kylie, and they dressed up as Power Rangers alongside their others pals Sofia Villarroel, Yris Palmer, Carter Gregory and Victoria Villarroel.

The news comes just weeks after Noah and Stassie were forced to deny claims they secretly got married in Las Vegas.

After Instagram gossip page @DeuxMoi shared speculation they may have eloped during a recent trip to Sin City, reps for both stars denied the rumours.

Noah and Stassie’s romance comes months after he split from model Alex Ren after one year together.

Meanwhile, Stassie has been linked to Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey in recent months.