Hilary Duff shares first snaps from How I Met Your Mother reboot

Hilary Duff has shared the first photos from the How I Met Your Mother reboot.

The upcoming series is titled How I Met Your Father, and will star Hilary as the lead character Sophie.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a snap of herself sitting in McLaren’s Pub, which fans will recognise from the original series.

She captioned the post: “Hello, I’m Sophie.”

According to Variety, the show’s synopsis reads: “Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.”

The official Instagram page for the show, @himyfonhulu, also shared some snaps from the first day of filming – including photos of Hilary’s co-stars Francia Raisa, Chris Lowell and Tom Ainsley.

They captioned the post: “Filming for How I Met Your Father starts…. NOW! #HIMYF is coming soon to Hulu.”

