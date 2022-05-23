Here’s what Scott Disick was up to during Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding weekend

Scott Disick was not in attendance at his ex Kourtney Kardashian’s Italian wedding to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, so where was he?

The Talentless founder, who shares three kids with the reality star, was spotted outside a bar in Hollywood on Saturday night looking “downcast”.

In photos published by MailOnline, the 38-year-old sported a hoodie, sunglasses and a baseball cap as he waited for his valet at around 1am.

The Kardashian-Jenner family have not disclosed if Scott was invited to the event, or simply did not attend.

While he didn’t attend the lavish Portofino wedding, Scott has shared a snap with his 26.7 million Instagram followers indicating that he is jetting off somewhere today.

Taking to the social media platform, the father-of-three posted a photo from the window of a private plane with the caption: “Where 2?”

Scott followed up the post by sharing another snap with the caption: “Next stop, the beach.”

Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 46, who legally wed at a courthouse in Santa Barbara last weekend, exchanged vows in front of their family and friends at Castello Brown in Portofino on Sunday evening.

However, Scott wasn’t the only notable member missing from the couple’s destination wedding.

Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble, Kylie Jenner’s beau Travis Scott, Kourtney’s brother Rob Kardashian, Kim’s ex Kanye West, and Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson were also absent from the celebrations.

Scott and Kourtney dated on-and-off for 10 years before they split for good in 2015.

The former couple share three kids together – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.