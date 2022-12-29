Here’s how Coolio’s lavish estate is set to be divided

Coolio sadly died aged 59 on September 28.

The Grammy Award winning artist was best known for his 1995 hit Gangsta’s Paradise.

The rapper’s cause of death has yet to be confirmed; however it has been widely reported that he died of a heart attack.

It has since been reported that Coolio died without a will; therefore his former manager Jarez Posey has begun the legal process of having the late rapper’s estate appraised.

According to The Blast, the court filing lists the 59-year-old’s seven adult children as his next of kin and the probable beneficiaries of his lavish estate.

Coolio’s estate is said to be worth over $300,000, and includes “personal property and demand deposit accounts, financial accounts, insurance policies and royalties.”

The rapper, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr., has ten children in total.

Coolio died on September 28 after he suffered a suspected heart attack.

According to TMZ, when the rapper didn’t respond to his name being called, his friend checked on him in the bathroom and found him unresponsive on the floor, before calling the paramedics.

The Los Angeles Police Department told E! News that he died within an hour of them arriving, despite resuscitation efforts.

They also said the death investigation appears to be of natural cause with no apparent evidence of foul play at this time.

