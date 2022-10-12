Ad
Here are the nominees for the 2022 MTV EMAs

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
The MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 will take in Düsseldorf on November 13.

The nominees were announced today (October 12), and fans will be able to vote for their favourite artists until November 9.

Harry Styles leads the nominations with seven nods, while Taylor Swift has received six nods.

Nicki Minaj and Rosalía each received five nominations.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

BEST SONG:

  • Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – Me Porto Bonito
  • Harry Styles – As It Was
  • Jack Harlow – First Class
  • Lizzo – About Damn Time
  • Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl
  • ROSALÍA – DESPECHÁ

BEST VIDEO:

  • BLACKPINK – Pink Venom
  • Doja Cat – Woman
  • Harry Styles – As It Was
  • Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
  • Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl
  • Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

BEST ARTIST:

  • Adele
  • Beyoncé
  • Harry Styles
  • Nicki Minaj
  • ROSALÍA
  • Taylor Swift
BEST COLLABORATION:

  • Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – Me Porto Bonito
  • David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)
  • DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – STAYING ALIVE
  • Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie
  • Post Malone with Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)
  • Shakira, Rauw Alejandro – Te Felicito
  • Tiësto & Ava Max – The Motto

BEST LIVE:

  • Coldplay
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Harry Styles
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Lady Gaga
  • The Weeknd

BEST POP:

  • Billie Eilish
  • Doja Cat
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Harry Styles
  • Lizzo
  • Taylor Swift

BEST NEW:

  • Baby Keem
  • Dove Cameron
  • GAYLE
  • SEVENTEEN
  • Stephen Sanchez
  • Tems

BEST K-POP:

  • BLACKPINK
  • BTS
  • ITZY
  • LISA
  • SEVENTEEN
  • TWICE

BEST LATIN:

  • Anitta
  • Bad Bunny
  • Becky G
  • J Balvin
  • ROSALÍA
  • Shakira

BEST ELECTRONIC:

  • Calvin Harris
  • David Guetta
  • DJ Snake
  • Marshmello
  • Swedish House Mafia
  • Tiësto

BEST HIP HOP:

  • Drake
  • Future
  • Jack Harlow
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Lil Baby
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Nicki Minaj

BEST ROCK:

  • Foo Fighters
  • Liam Gallagher
  • Måneskin
  • Muse
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • The Killers

BEST ALTERNATIVE:

  • Gorillaz
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Panic! At The Disco
  • Tame Impala
  • Twenty One Pilots
  • YUNGBLUD

BEST R&B:

  • Chlöe
  • Givēon
  • H.E.R.
  • Khalid
  • Summer Walker
  • SZA

BEST LONGFORM VIDEO:

Foo Fighters – Studio 666

ROSALÍA – MOTOMAMI (ROSALÍA TikTok LIVE Performance)

Stormzy – Mel Made Me Do It

Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

VIDEO FOR GOOD:

  • Ed Sheeran – 2step (feat. Lil Baby)
  • Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
  • Latto – P*ssy
  •  Lizzo – About Damn Time
  • Sam Smith – Unholy (feat. Kim Petras)
  • Stromae – Fils de joie

BIGGEST FANS:

  • BLACKPINK
  • BTS
  • Harry Styles
  • Lady Gaga
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Taylor Swift

BEST PUSH:

  • Nessa Barrett
  • SEVENTEEN
  • Mae Muller
  • GAYLE
  • Shenseea
  • Omar Apollo
  • Wet Leg
  • Muni Long
  • Doechii
  • Saucy Santana
  • Stephen Sanchez
  • JVKE
BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE:

  • BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG
  • BTS | Minecraft
  • Charli XCX | Roblox
  • Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave
  • Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox

You can vote for your winners here.

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

