Harvey Weinstein to be charged with indecent assault of woman in London

Harvey Weinstein will be charged by the Metropolitan Police with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in London in 1996.

Rosemary Ainslie, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime Division, confirmed that Scotland Yard had been authorised to charge the ex-film producer.

“Charges have been authorised against Harvey Weinstein, 70, following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation,” she said.

“The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

A review of the evidence, gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation has prompted the CPS’ charging decision.

The two offences of indecent assault, contrary to section 14(1) of the Sexual Offences Act 1956 are listed as:

‘Indecent assault (count 1) on a woman who is now in her 50s between 31st July and 31st August 1996 in London

‘Indecent assault (count 2) on a woman who is now in her 50s between 31st July and 31st August 1996 in London

The former film producer was sentenced in March 2020 at New York Supreme Court to 23 years in prison for a sexual assault in 2006 and a rape in another incident in 2013.

The 70-year-old is currently in a prison in California where he awaits another trial for alleged sexual assault against five women. He has pleaded not guilty.