Harvey Weinstein sentenced to a further 16 years in prison

Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to a further 16 years in prison.

The 70-year-old is currently serving a 23-year sentence after being convicted of sex crimes in New York.

The movie producer has since been served an additional sentence, after a jury in Los Angeles found the movie producer guilty of one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault against the woman, who was not publicly named.

Last December, the Pulp Fiction producer was convicted of three of the seven counts he was facing.

All three of those counts related to a victim referred to only as Jane Doe #1, with the crimes occurring in February 2013.

The jury did not reach a verdict on several other charges in a trial that had involved accusations by four women.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench declared a mistrial on those counts.

