Halsey updates fans on their health following multiple hospitalisations

Halsey has updated their fans on their health following multiple hospitalisations.

The 27-year-old, who uses she/them pronouns, revealed their health has “changed a lot” since they got pregnant and welcomed their daughter Ender last year.

The Without Me singer said on her Instagram Stories: “I started getting really, really, really, sick… I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis, a few times, and I had some other stuff going on.”

The popstar revealed they have been been given multiple diagnoses, including Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren’s syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS) and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).

Halsey explained: “I’ve been looking for answers to the root cause of some of these things, which may be an autoimmune disease.”

“And I know I’ve had autoimmune issues for most of my life, especially having endometriosis.”

Halsey still assured fans that their upcoming tour Love and Power is still in rehearsals, saying: “I don’t want anybody to be worrying. I’m on a treatment plan right now.”

“I’m really excited and I’m really confident that I’ll be able to do it in a way that’s healthy, where I can perform my best for all of you.”

Back in 2017, Halsey opened up about their battle with endometriosis on Instagram.

At the time, they told fans: “Today I braved multiple terrifying surgeries. The most important of which being the surgery that would hopefully treat my endometriosis.”

“For those of you who have followed this battle of mine or who may suffer with it yourself, you know the extremes to which it can be mentally exhausting and physically painful.”

“I’m in total agony right now… (and I’m going to be in excruciating pain for a while cause I had quite the cocktail of procedures today).”

“In my recovery I am thinking of all of you and how you give me the strength and stamina to power through and prosper,” they continued.

“If you suffer from chronic pain or a debilitating disease please know that I have found time to live a crazy, wild, rewarding life AND balance my treatment and I hope so much in my heart that you can too,” she added.

Endometriosis is a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb starts to grow in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes.