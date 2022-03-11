Grimes and Elon Musk split again after secretly welcoming second child

Grimes has revealed she’s split from Elon Musk once again, after secretly welcoming their second child together.

The 33-year-old confirmed the arrival of their second child, who was born via surrogate in December, during an interview with Vanity Fair this week.

The on-off couple, who also share son X Æ A-Xii, welcomed a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.

Shortly after her interview with Vanity Fair was published, Grimes tweeted: “Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha…”

“But he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now.”

Speaking about her on-off romance with Elon to Vanity Fair, Grimes said: “There’s no real word for it. I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid.”

“We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time… We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.”

The singer also said their relationship was “the best it’s ever been”, and admitted they want “at least three or four” children together.

Last September, Elon told Page Six he was “semi-separated” from the singer.

He said: “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms.”

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA.” The couple have been dating on-and-off since 2018, and welcomed their first child together in May 2020.