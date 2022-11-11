Grey’s Anatomy confirm major character’s departure from the show

Grey’s Anatomy have confirmed Ellen Pompeo’s character Meredith Grey’s departure from the show.

The popular TV show tweeted: “On February 23, one chapter ends and a new one begins. #GreysAnatomy.”

The actress previously revealed she would be leaving the drama in its 19th season.

On February 23, one chapter ends and a new one begins. 💙 #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/4J90kCeHik — Grey’s Anatomy (@GreysABC) November 11, 2022

Ellen hinted that Meredith may leave for Boston to work with Avery Jackson [Jesse Williams] on Alzheimer’s research.

The fan-favourite show centres around Meredith, the daughter of one of Seattle Grace Hospital’s most prestigious surgeons Dr. Ellis Grey.

Ellen, who played the character for 19 seasons, also works as an executive producer on Grey’s Anatomy.

Grey’s Anatomy will return on Thursday, February 23.