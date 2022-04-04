Trevor Noah slams Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars

Trevor Noah has slammed Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

The comedian hosted the 2022 GRAMMY Awards on Sunday night, and made reference to the dramatic events of the previous weekend.

In his opening monologue, Trevor said: “We’re gonna be keeping people’s names out of our mouths.”

The 38-year-old was making reference to what Will shouted at Chris when he returned to his seat after slapping him for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett.

The Men In Black star yelled: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth.”

LeVar Burton also made reference to the incident while introducing guest presenter Nate Bargatze to the GRAMMYs stage, saying: “Our next presenter is a comedian, if you know what I mean. So I need to caution everybody; remain in your seats and keep your hands to yourself.”

Nate then came out on to the stage in a padded helmet as a protective measure, and joked: “They said comedians have to wear these now at award shows during their joke parts.”

Will has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences following his “inexcusable” behaviour.

In a statement, he wrote: “I have directly responded to the academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.”

“My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable.”

“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home.”

The actor continued: “I betrayed the trust of the academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.

“I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.”

“So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the board deems appropriate.”

“Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason,” he added.

The Academy said it had accepted Will’s resignation and will “continue to move forward” with disciplinary proceedings against the 53-year-old.

The actor could face additional sanctions when the matter is discussed at the board’s next meeting on April 18.

Will’s resignation from the Academy means he loses his voting rights, but he can still be nominated for an Oscar.