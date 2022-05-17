Gossip Girl star Jessica Szohr announces her engagement

Jessica Szohr has announced her engagement to NHL player Brad Richardson.
The Gossip Girl star, who played Vanessa Abrams in the original series, shared the exciting news on Instagram.
Posting a black-and-white selfie of the pair celebrating their engagement, Jessica simply captioned the post: “I said yes!”
A host of famous faces wished the couple well in the comment section, including her former co-star Chace Crawford who wrote, “Love you guys.”
Jessica and Brad went public with their romance in April 2019, when they posted loved-up snaps at the Stagecoach Music Festival.
Over one year later, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together in September 2020.
In January 2021, they welcomed a baby girl named Bowie Ella Richardson.
