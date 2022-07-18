Glee alum Ali Stroker announces she’s expecting her first child

Ali Stroker has announced she’s expecting her first child with her husband David Perlow.

The Tony Award winning actress, who came second place on The Glee Project, shared the exciting news via Instagram over the weekend.

The 35-year-old wrote: “We are having a baby!!! The newest member of the team is arriving in November! A dream come true!!”

She added: “Happy 1st anniversary @david_perlow ! Best year ever! Thank you for creating this life with me! We won the jackpot! I love you. 😍😍😍😍😍😍”

Ali and David got married last July, after first meeting in college and then reconnecting during the 2015 Deaf West Theatre revival of Spring Awakening.

The actress, who sustained a spinal cord injury in a car crash when she was 2, became the first actor in a wheelchair to win a Tony Award back in 2019.