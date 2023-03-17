Ginny & Georgia star Brianne Howey announces she’s expecting her first child

Brianne Howey has announced she’s expecting her first child with her husband Matt Ziering.

The actress, who stars in the hit Netflix series Ginny & Georgia, shared the exciting news news via Instagram on Thursday.

Showing off her baby bump in a brown maxi dress, Brianne referred to her unborn baby as her “forever +1” before attending a Hugo Boss fashion show in Miami.

She captioned the post: “@boss show with my forever new +1 🥰🤎 thanks for having us! Loved every second of the new collection #hugoboss.”

Brianne’s representative also confirmed the news to PEOPLE, stating that they are “so happy for Brianne and this exciting new chapter.”

This will be the actress’ first baby with her husband Matt Ziering, whom she wed in July 2021.