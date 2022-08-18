Gilmore Gilmore star Alexis Bledel splits from husband Vincent Kartheiser after 8 years of marriage

Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser are getting divorced after 8 years of marriage.

The Mad Men actor filed for divorce from the Gilmore Girls star last Wednesday.

PEOPLE confirmed the news through Alexis’ rep and New York’s Putnam County Court, where Vincent filed the divorce petition on August 10.

Alexis and Vincent met on the set of Mad Men back in 2012.

The actor played Pete Campbell, while the Gilmore Girls star appeared as his mistress Beth Dawes in season five.

The couple privately tied-the-knot in 2014, and welcomed their first child in 2015.

