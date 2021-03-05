The model welcomed her first child in September

Gigi Hadid returns to the runway just five months after giving birth

Gigi Hadid has returned to the runway, just five months after giving birth to her first child.

The 25-year-old was part of Versace’s Milan Fashion Week AW 2021 showcase on Friday, alongside her younger sister Bella.

During the virtual fashion show, Gigi showed off her post-partum figure in a sheer chiffon dress from the Italian designer.

Meanwhile, Bella stunned in an electric pink minidress, with matching tights.

This is the first fashion show Gigi has starred in since welcoming her daughter Khai with Zayn Malik in September.

Khai is named after Gigi’s grandmother Khairia Daher Hadid, and the name is also a nod to their family’s Arabic roots.

The name Khai means “crowned” in Arabic, and Zayn’s last name Malik means “king,” which means their baby’s name directly translates to “crowned king”.