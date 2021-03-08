Gigi Hadid debuts dramatic new look

The model has ditched her golden locks

Gigi Hadid has debuted dramatic new look.

The model ditched her golden locks and has opted for a strawberry blonde do, sharing the transformation with her 64.5 million Instagram followers.

The new mum captioned the stunning snap: “🍓”.

Fans and friends took the comments to share their thoughts on the new hairdo, with Danish supermodel Helena Christensen writing: “A sweet touch of summer 🍓 ❤️”

Gigi’s father Mohammad wrote: “Strawberry Muffin head with a Cherry on top.”

A fan commented: “Love your hair ❤️”, with a second adding: “IMAGINE LOOKING THIS BEAUTIFUL”.

The new look comes after the model returned to the runway, just five months after giving birth to her first child.

The 25-year-old was part of Versace’s Milan Fashion Week AW 2021 showcase on Friday, alongside her younger sister Bella.

During the virtual fashion show, Gigi stunned in a sheer chiffon dress from the Italian designer.

This is the first fashion show Gigi has starred in since welcoming her daughter Khai with Zayn Malik in September.