Gerard Piqué attends wedding with new girlfriend – after shock split from Shakira

Gerard Pique attended a wedding with his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti last week, after his shock split from Shakira.

The couple announced their split back in June, after 11 years together.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the footballer had moved on with a 23-year-old PR student.

Gerard and Clara were spotted strolling around a wedding on the Costa Brava, in Catalonia, Spain, just weeks after going public with their romance.

The pair looked loved-up as they smiled and had their arms wrapped around each other.

The news comes after it was reported that Shakira was “really angry” that the father of her children had gone public with his new romance, despite having made a pact to wait a year after their split.

Gerard Piqué, 35, puts on a loved-up display with his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, 23, at a wedding https://t.co/v07ez7QV6m — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 31, 2022

In a joint statement confirming their split back in June, Shakira and Gerard wrote:”We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy.”

“Thank you for your understanding.”

Shakira and Gerard had been together since 2011, after meeting on the set of the music video for the 2010 World Cup theme Waka Waka.

The former couple share two sons – Milan and Sasha.