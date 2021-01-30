George Clooney shares his anger over bystanders taking pictures when he got into a serious accident

The actor got into a serious motorcycle accident back in 2018

George Clooney has revealed bystanders took pictures instead of calling for help when he crashed his motorcycle in Italy back in 2018.

In July 2018, the actor was riding his motorbike at 70mph in Sardinia when he crashed into a car, and was thrown over the front of his bike.

During a new interview with AARP The Magazine, the Oscar-winner opened up about the terrifying incident, which was witnessed by his friend Grant Heslov.

Grant told the outlet: “I heard that sound. That sound of metal on metal. I skidded my bike and dropped it, and he was prone on the ground.”

“All I could think of was, ‘Oh my God, is he dead?’ Then people were taking pictures. It made me angry.”

George added: “I’m not a cynical guy, but I will always, always remember that moment, because nobody was jumping to go call for help or coming to help.”

“For them, the worst moment of my life was entertainment,” he continued.

“People are getting killed because they’re taking a shot of a car crash coming toward them. We’re living in this world where everybody is trying to make themselves fascinating or important or something. When the reality is: Put that phone down.”

George thankfully escaped the crash with just a minor leg injury, but the actor has admitted he thought he had broken his neck.

During a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 59-year-old said: “I hit him at 70 miles per hour, so it was bad. I split my helmet in half. It knocked me out of my shoes, it hit hard.”

“I was just waiting for the switch to turn off because I broke [the car’s] windshield with my head, and I thought, ‘OK, well, that’s my neck.'”

“If you get nine lives, I got all of them used up at once — so I can let go of motorcycle riding for a while,” he said at the time.

“It got both Grant and I — after 40 years of riding together — off motorcycles for good.”