Freida Pinto welcomes her first child with husband Cory Tran

Freida Pinto has announced the birth of her first child with her husband Cory Tran.

The Slumdog Millionaire star, who secretly married her photographer beau during lockdown, shared the exciting news via Instagram as she marked Cory’s birthday.

Alongside a photo of her husband and their baby, the actress wrote: “Happy Birthday Dada Cory! I celebrate you my husband, friend and partner in life.”

“To see you become not just a Dad but Super-Dad makes me so emotional and fills me with joy. It also gives this sleep deprived Mama a break and you have no idea how much I appreciate that!”

“I am so grateful and in love with how we do life together. Love you madly. Rumi-Ray you are one lucky boy!” she added.

Cory also shared the photos of his baby boy to his Instagram, and wrote: “Best birthday gift you could ever ask for. Thank you for our sweet boy. I’m in awe of you more and more every day. Watching you give birth to Rumi-Ray was truly a miracle, you are such a warrior.”