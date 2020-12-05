Felicity Huffman secures first acting role since prison stint

The actress served 11 days in prison last October

Felicity Huffman has secured her first acting role since she was released from prison last year.

According to Deadline, the actress has been cast in a new comedy series for ABC.

The untitled project is inspired by Susan Savage, the real-life owner of the Triple-A baseball team the Sacramento River Cats.

The 57-year-old will star alongside The Peanut Butter Falcon star Zack Gottsagen, who will play her son.

This is Felicity’s first acting role since she was sentenced to prison last year.

The Desperate Housewives star served 11 days in a federal institution last October, for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

The actress admitted to paying admissions consultant Rick Singer $15,000 to fix her daughter’s SAT answers, to give her a better chance of getting into college.

She pleaded guilty to charges of mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, and was sentenced to 14 days in prison, but ended up serving just 11 days.

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were also among parents who were charged in connection with the college admissions scheme.

The couple were accused of paying William “Rick” Singer $500,000 to help get their daughters Olivia and Isabella, 20, into the University of Southern California.

They initially pleaded not guilty to the charges against them, and were adamant about fighting the case in court.

But in May of this year, the couple changed their tune by agreeing to plead guilty as part of a plea deal.

In October, Lori started her two-month prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California – where Felicity served her sentence.

The 56-year-old was also ordered to pay a $150,000 fine, and asked to complete 100 hours of community service.

Mossimo was handed a longer sentence of five months, a fine of $250,000, and 250 hours of community service.