Fans are convinced Travis Barker’s latest tattoo is a tribute to Kourtney Kardashian

The couple went Instagram official with their romance just last month

Fans are convinced that Travis Barker’s latest tattoo is a tribute to Kourtney Kardashian.

The Blink-182 drummer showed off his latest inking on Instagram, a quote from the 1993 romantic crime movie True Romance located on his leg that reads: “You’re so cool.”

His reality star girlfriend commented on the post: “You’re so cool!”

True Love is one of Kourtney’s favourite film, with the 41-year-old sharing snaps from the flick to her Instagram back in January.

Taking to the comment section, fans also noticed the tattoo’s font matched the KUWTK star’s handwriting in a recent note she wrote to Travis.

One fan asked: “Did Kourt write that on you! ❤️”, while a second commented: “Kourtney wrote that huh 😍❤️🙌🔥”.

During a candid chat on The Drew Barrymore Show earlier this month, Travis gushed over his new girlfriend, and praised her for being a “great mom”.

He said: “Up until now I would date girls that didn’t have kids and I find it kind of hard because I think they would have trouble understanding, like, ‘Well, why don’t you want to go to dinner every night with me?’ or ‘Why don’t you want to see me every night?’”

“Now I am spending time with a woman who is a great mom, who is a great friend, and you don’t have to worry about any of those things. It just comes naturally, it’s like a maturity thing.”

“I also really like missing someone and cherishing the time I spend with them instead of every day being with them. Especially in the beginning of the relationship, I think missing someone is so important,” the musician added.

Kourtney shares three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick – Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

Travis also shares three kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – Alabama, 15, Landon, 17, and his stepdaughter Atiana, 21.

