Fans are convinced The Weeknd is singing about Angelina Jolie on his new album

Fans are convinced certain songs on The Weeknd’s new album are about his rumoured beau Angelina Jolie.

The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, released his fifth studio album ‘Dawn FM’ today – and fans believe his new record confirms his romance with the actress.

In the song ‘Here We Go…Again’, the 31-year-old sings: “My new girl, she’s a movie star.”

“I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell,” he continues. “But I make her laugh, swear it cures my depressing thoughts. I told myself that I’d never fall, but here we go again.”

Fans also believe another track called ‘Starry Eyes’ is about Angelina, as it appears to reference the fact she’s been single since her split from Brad Pitt in 2016.

He sings: “You weren’t touched by a man in so long. ‘Cause the last time it was way too strong.”

It’s safe to say his new album has sent fans into a frenzy on social media, as many have taken to Twitter to react to the cryptic lyrics.

Well, happy for the weeknd and Angelina Jolie. Perfect together — OSSY (@badniggafela) January 7, 2022

the weeknd & angelina jolie confirmed? bye pic.twitter.com/jViyTYfPDL — mai (@mainextdoors) January 7, 2022

not abel confirming he bagged angelina jolie pic.twitter.com/XZ54vDppl5 — 🛸 (@emera7d) January 7, 2022

Angelina and The Weeknd were romantically linked last summer, after they were spotted on a number of dinner dates.

At the time, insiders claimed the pair were “just friends” – but fans weren’t convinced.

Months later, the actress dodged a question about her relationship with The Weeknd, while promoting her new film Eternals with co-star Salma Hayek.

Appearing on E!’s Daily Pop, the 46-year-old was asked if her children were more excited about her role in Eternals, or her friendship with The Weeknd.

Angelina replied: “They’re very excited about this film… If that’s what you’re asking.”

The Golden Globe winner glanced over at her co-star Salma, and repeated: “They’re very excited about this film.”