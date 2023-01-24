Everyone is saying the same thing about Kim Kardashian’s latest Skims campaign

Kim Kardashian has teamed up with The White Lotus stars Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Granno from her latest Skims campaign.

The Italian actresses, who played Lucia and Mia in the second season of the hit HBO show, are fronting the shapewear brand’s new Valentine’s Day collection.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Kim wrote: “I watched The White Lotus and had to have my girls!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

“LAUNCHING JANUARY 26: THE @SKIMS VALENTINE’S DAY SHOP. It’s back and sexier than ever, starring breakout stars and real-life best friends @SimonaTabasco and @BeaGranno together for SKIMS.”

Taking to the comment section of the post, fans praised Kim for her “genius” marketing idea.

One wrote: “Couldn’t have been a smarter move”, and a second commented: “Actually genius.”

Someone else penned: “You’re always one step ahead Kimberly,” and a fourth fan commented: “Kim K is a marketing genius.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SKIMS (@skims)

Others called on Kim to include Simona and Beatrice’s co-star Jennifer Coolidge in an upcoming campaign.

One fan wrote: “You know @jennifercoolidge would actually break the internet #justsaying 💁🏻‍♀️”

Another commented: “Need to see @jennifercoolidge in the skims 🙌🔥”

A third penned: “have @jennifercoolidge next please 😂💗”