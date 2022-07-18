Everyone is saying the same thing about Jennifer Lopez after her wedding to Ben Affleck.

The singer, 52, married the Hollywood actor, 49, in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video of the bride in a stunning classic, boatneck design which held a strong sentiment.

J-Lo explained in the clip: “I’ve had this dress for so many years, and I’ve just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I’m wearing it on my wedding day.

She then changed into a Zuhair Murad gown, before heading to the Little White Wedding Chapel.

The white lace, off-the-shoulder design featured long sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, corset bodice and fishtail train.

Jennifer added a matching veil with lace trim to complete her look.

Chris also shared snaps of J-Lo’s wedding glam, and a host of social media users have commented on her youthful appearance.

One wrote: “How does she look so young 😍”, while a second penned: “She looks like a young bride 👰🏻‍♀️”

Another commented: “Wow she looks twelveteen 😍🔥 so beautiful!!!”

Jennifer confirmed her marriage to Ben in the latest edition of her newsletter On The Jlo, which was published on Sunday night.

She wrote: “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

“Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

She continued: “Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday—all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.”

“We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed).”

“So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle.”

“But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”

“When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives.”

“Thank you to the Little White Wedding chapel for letting me use the break room to change while Ben changed in the men’s room.”

“They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love’. We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to.”

“Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with.”

She concluded by writing: “Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for. With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”