Emily Ratajkowski shares sweet new snaps of her newbown baby

The model gave birth to her first child last week

Emily Ratajkowski has shared sweet new snaps of her newborn baby.

The model welcomed her first child with husband Sebastian Bear last week, who she named Sylvester Apollo Bear.

Taking to Instagram, the new mum shared photos from her labour, as well as snaps taken moments after her baby was born.

The 29-year-old wrote: “In between pushes/first moments with Sly. Life!”

Emily announced her pregnancy via a stunning virtual cover for Vogue.

Speaking to the publication about her pregnancy, Emily said: “We won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then. Everyone laughs at this.”

“There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who—rather than what—is growing inside my belly.”

“Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are? This is a wondrous and terrifying concept, one that renders us both helpless and humbled,” she added.