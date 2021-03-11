Emily Ratajkowski announces the birth of her first child

Emily Ratajkowski has announced the birth of her first child with husband Sebastian Bear.

The model announced her pregnancy back in October, showing off her baby bump in a stunning virtual cover for Vogue magazine.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the 29-year-old shared a sweet snap with her newborn, captioned: “Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side.”

“Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)

Speaking to Vogue about her pregnancy, Emily said: “We won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then. Everyone laughs at this.”

“There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who—rather than what—is growing inside my belly.”

“Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are? This is a wondrous and terrifying concept, one that renders us both helpless and humbled,” she added.