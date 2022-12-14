Ellen Pompeo reveals the REAL reason she’s leaving Grey’s Anatomy after 19 seasons

Ellen Pompeo has revealed the REAL reason she’s leaving Grey’s Anatomy after 19 seasons.

The actress has played Meredith Grey in the hit medical drama since it debuted in 2005, and she also also works as an executive producer on the show.

Her final episode as a series regular will air in the US on February 23.

Speaking about her decision to leave the show, Ellen told Drew Barrymore: “I feel super happy, but listen, the show has been incredible to me and I’ve loved a lot of the experience. Listen, it’s just, I gotta mix it up a little bit.”

“I’m 53. My brain is like scrambled eggs. I gotta do something new or I’m literally gonna turn into like, you can’t do the New York Times crossword puzzle every single day.”

“I mean, 19 years, that’s more than people keep their kids in their house, like people keep their kids in their house until they’re 18 and then they send them off to college. So this is like me like going away to college.”

After leaving Grey’s, Ellen will transition to star in and executive produce an eight-episode limited series about orphans for Hulu.

She explained: “I have a lot that I’m doing. I have three kids and so I take care of them, and it’s really important for me to be around for them and be more present for them.”

“I’m gonna do a limited series for Hulu in the spring, which is a very cool, kind of crazy true story.”

Ellen addressed her departure from Grey’s in an emotional Instagram post last month.

She wrote at the time: “I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons!”

“Through it all….none of it …would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are RIDERS and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!!”

“I love you madly and appreciate you right back. This isn’t your first time on the rollercoaster… you know the show must go on and I’ll definitely be back to visit. With a lot of love and immense gratitude XoE 🙏🏼❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellen Pompeo (@ellenpompeo)