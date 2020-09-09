Ellen DeGeneres announces return of her show amid ‘toxic’ workplace allegations

'And, yes, we’re gonna talk about it...'

Ellen DeGeneres has announced the premiere date for the return of her popular chat show, amid allegations of a “toxic” workplace environment.

The talk show host has faced a lot of backlash in recent months, as a number of her current and former staff members have alleged they were subjected to a “toxic work environment” while working on the show.

The controversy sparked an internal investigation by WarnerMedia, which resulted in the firing of her show’s top producers – Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman.

Announcing the premiere date for season 18 of the show, Ellen said in a statement: “I can’t wait to get back to work and back to our studio. And, yes, we’re gonna talk about it.”

The upcoming season of the show will premiere on September 21, and the allegations that have dominated headlines in recent months will be discussed by Ellen.

Tiffany Haddish, Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin and Chrissy Teigen will appear on the show’s premiere week for guest appearances – with Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Adam Sandler and Orlando Bloom set to appear later in the month.

Back in July, Ellen issued an apology in a candid letter to her staff obtained by E!News.

“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness,” she wrote.

“No one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case.

“For that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.

Ellen acknowledged that her success would not have been possible “without all of your contributions”, adding: “My name is on the show and everything we do and I take responsibility for that.

“As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t.”

“That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again,” she promised.

“As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am, I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or worse – disregarded,” she continued.

“To think that any one of you felt that way is awful to me,” she wrote, adding that she’s grateful people felt “safe” enough to come forward with their experiences.

“Again, I’m so sorry to anyone who didn’t have that experience. If not for COVID, I’d have done this in person, and I can’t wait to be back on our stage and see you all then.”

