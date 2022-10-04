Elizabeth Olsen addresses rumours she’s set to join the cast of House of the Dragon

Elizabeth Olsen has addressed rumours she’s set to join the cast of House of the Dragon.
The actress, who is best known for her role as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been a fan-favourite to join the HBO show, which was recently renewed for a second season.
Addressing the speculation, the 33-year-old admitted she had heard the numerous reports claiming that she’s been confirmed for the upcoming season.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at Variety’s Power of Women gala, she said: “I don’t know how [rumours] like that get started and people think they’re legitimate. […] Dream casting is fun [but] I heard it was like announced though, which is weirder.”
The actress admitted she’d heard the speculation; however, dismissed the suggestion.
When asked to confirm that she’s not officially involved in any Game of Thrones project, Elizabeth said: “I’ve never heard of such a thing.”
Elizabeth previously admitted that she had auditioned to play Daenerys Targaryen in the original Game of Thrones series, but the role went to Emilia Clarke.
The 33-year-old said she would consider joining House of Dragon; however, it would depend on the storyline.