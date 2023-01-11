Eddie Murphy pokes fun at Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap at the 2023 Golden Globes

Eddie Murphy poked fun at Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap at the 2023 Golden Globes.

The comedian received the coveted Cecil B DeMille award at Tuesday night’s awards show – which is presented to a talented individual for their outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.

During his acceptance speech, Eddie made reference to the shocking moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year’s Academy Awards.

He said: “I’ve been doing this for a long time, so I can literally stand up here and keep saying thank you until they play the piano. But I’m gonna wrap it up and just say something to all the new up and coming dreamers and artists that are in the room tonight.”

“I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity, and peace of mind. There’s a blueprint and I followed it my whole career, it’s very simple.”

“There’s three things you just do these three things: Pay your taxes. Mind your business and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your f****** mouth!”

🎉 The biggest round of applause for Eddie Murphy, this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient! Your decades of unbeatable comedy and incredible performances deserve to be acknowledged and celebrated! 🎉 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/IWiU6LEmmf — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

Chris Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary at the Oscars back in March 2022 when he made a joke about the Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith – who suffers from alopecia.

Referring to Jada’s buzzcut, the comedian said, “Jada, can’t wait for GI Jane 2,” prompting the actress to roll her eyes.

After Chris made the joke, Will stormed onto the stage, slapped Chris across the face and warned him: “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth!”

The situation caused uproar at the time, and Will was subsequently banned from attending the Oscars and all Academy events for 10 years after the incident.

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face at the #Oscars last night after he made a “GI Jane” joke about his wife Jada. The comedian was referring to the actress’s bald hair, despite Jada previously revealing this was due to alopecia 😬 pic.twitter.com/H6HO1xMNGF — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) March 28, 2022